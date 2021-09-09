Kozhikode Plane Crash Probe Report To Be Made Public In Two Days: Union Minister Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday clarified that the probe report on the plane crash at Kozhikode airport in 2020 would be made public in the next couple of days. Earlier in the Monsoon session, Civil Aviation Minister Scindia had informed in the Lok Sabha that the probe report on the accident was likely to be made public in August. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been given the charge to probe the accident.

While addressing a press meet Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that the probe report by the AAIB had been submitted to the civil aviation ministry. Scindia said, "All I can tell you at this point of time is that in the next couple of days the report is going to be released in the public domain. Within the ministry, we will also be putting together a group of people who will be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the steps that had been recommended in the report are put in place at the airport." He added that the final compensation offers had been made to all the 165 injured passengers, out of which 73 passengers accepted the offer. The ones who accepted the offer have already been paid a total amount of Rs. 60.35 crore.

Kozhikode plane crash

The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight on 190 people were on board, had crashed on the evening of August 7, 2020. Reportedly, the unfortunate incident had taken place due to heavy rains. The plane was completely destroyed and broke into two parts after landing. NDRF team was also positioned at the site for rescue operations and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. PM Narendra Modi and Kerala CM Vijayan had also discussed the tragic incident and the relief work.

Air India Express announced interim compensation soon after the accident. This included Rs 10 lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased passengers of more than 12 years of age, Rs 5 lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased passengers of less than 12 years of age, Rs 2 lakh for critically injured passengers and Rs 50,000 to the injured passengers. The Air India Express spokesperson also informed that the company had paid the interim compensation to all related individuals by September 2020. The spokesperson added that the airline gave the victims the claim forms to full and final compensation offers.

