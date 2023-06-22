Kozhikode Police Arrests 4 Gang Members For Sexual Assault Of Minor In Daring Operation

Kerala’s Kozhikode Town Police on Thursday (June 22) nabbed a rowdy gang in a daring operation after a suspected case of sexual assault of a minor boy and his friends. Two policemen, who were part of the operation, were injured while trying to nab the suspects from their lair in the city.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Nainook, along with his accomplices Nishad, Sajar and Jasim, sexually abused the minors in public and even drowned one of them in the sea.

After Kozhikode Town police led by SHO Baiju K Jose reached Nainook’s home, the habitual offenders collected weapons in a bid to attack the personnel. When the police didn’t see any response, they broke open the front door of the house and in a daring act, managed to apprehend all four suspects. Two policemen sustained injuries during the operation and are being treated at The Beach Hospital.

“They dared the police for a confrontation at the house wielding weapons,” stated a police constable when contacted by Republic media network.

Suspects to be produced in court

Taking cognizance of the matter, police have slapped a case on the suspects, known to have been involved in multiple crimes in the city. They will be produced before a magistrate after a routine medical examination.

The team that arrested the accused includes Town Sub-Inspectors Jibin J Freddy Muhammad Siyad, Panniyankara SHO Kiran, Manoj Edayat, Senior Civil Police Officer Sajesh Kumar, Binil Kumar, Basheer and Civil Police Officers Sujith, CK Praveen Kumar, Jithin and Binuraj.

“A case of assault with a weapon and vandalism of the department vehicle has been registered at Panniyankara police station in addition to the sexual assault case,” stated the police statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KE Baiju (IPS) was unreachable despite Republic Digital's repeated attempts to get in touch with him.