Kozhikode Train Fire Suspect Shahrukh Saifi Detained From UP's Bulandshahr

In a major development, the Kerala train attacker who allegedly set fire to a co-passenger on board an express train has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh Saifi, a resident of Noida and was working as a carpenter in Bulandshahr. On April 2, Saifi allegedly set the passengers on fire in the Kozhikode train that lead to the death of three persons and injuries to nine others the previous night.

The accused was apprehended after his cell phone was retrieved from a bag found at the crime scene onboard the train that had caught fire in Kozhikode. Following this, the Kerala Police got in touch with Uttar Pradesh Police to get hold of Shahrukh Saifi.

While Shahrukh has been let off after questioning, however, he has not been cleared completely and the investigations are still on.

Inspector General of Railway Protection Force, Easwara Rao on the Kozhikode train fire incident was seen inspecting the train. He told the media, "This is an unfortunate incident. We are reviewing the security gaps. We need to install CCTVs in railway coaches and smaller railway stations."

Kerala Police have suspected a terror angle in the same case as National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday reached Kannur to probe the matter.

How the incident unfolded?

According to the police officials, the incident took place on Sunday at around 9:45 pm, when the express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge. During that time, the accused poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on fire. The incident led to burn injuries to eight other passengers.

The accused escaped after passengers pulled down the emergency chain and the train slowed down. The passengers immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and doused the fire. Subsequently, Kerala Police came across three bodies on the railway track which was near the spot where the incident happen. It's believed that they attempted to get off the train after seeing the fire. All three, including a woman, a child and a middle-aged man, had no burn injuries.

KPCC president and MP from Kannur, K Sudhakaran has also written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention into the matter. He also asked him to give compensation to the victims who were set ablaze on a train including those who died in the incident.