Targetting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the Unnao murder, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday, slammed him for not hearing the victim's mother's pleas. Questioning if this was the 'new Samajwadi Party', Maurya that no stone will be left unturne to bring justice to the victim. A 22-year-old woman's dead body was found buried in late SP leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao.

Maurya: 'Is this the new SP?'

"No one listened when the girl's mother pleaded in front of Akhilesh Yadav. Is this the new SP? The people of UP will not tolerate this," said Maurya.

श्री अखिलेश यादव जी सपा नेता के खेत में दलित बेटी का शव बरामद,जब बेटी की माँ आपकी गाड़ी के सामने गिड़गिड़ा रही थी तो उनकी बात नहीं सुनना और सपा नेता का संरक्षण करोगे,नई सपा में सपाइयों का हर घिनौना अपराध माफ करोगे,जाँचकर दोषी को दंड पीड़ित को न्याय दिलाने कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) February 11, 2022

Unnao: Deceased missing woman found buried in SP leader's house

On Thursday, the 22-year-old woman who had gone missing on December 22 was found buried in the late SP leader's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao. Singh was accused of kidnapping the victim from Unnao after the deceased's family filed an FIR on December 8. The police are currently conducting a postmortem of the deceased for further identification and one Suraj has been arrested in connection to the case.

The police stated the accused had called the girl to Ashram where he allegedly strangled the victim. Thereafter the body was wrapped in a blanket and then buried it in a septic tank. The UP police had interrogated Rajol Singh on February 4 for eight hours in which he revealed his companion - Suraj as an accomplice. He has now been arrested.

Earlier in January, the victim's mother - Rita Devi tried to immolate herself in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's car at SP headquarters in Lucknow. She alleged that even 50 days after her daughter was kidnapped by Rajol Singh, no investigation was done by the police. She claimed that though an FIR had been filed, her daughter was still in Rajol Singh's custody.

As per reports, Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh alias Arun Singh had forcibly kidnapped her 22-year-old daughter on 8 December 2021. The victim's mother alleged that her daughter was kidnapped while she was enroute to a market in Unnao Sadar along with her companions. The family claims that they have approached the police five times and the Unnao Sadar MLA, but to no avail. Later, after the victim's mother tried to immolate herself, UP police sprung into action, investigating into the matter by probing call records. Currently, Uttar Pradesh polls are underway from February 10 to March 7. Results are to be announced on March 10.