'Stop Polarisation Politics,' KP Maurya Slams Sharad Pawar's 'Masjid Trust' Demand

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, KP Maurya on Thursday slammed NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar over his demand to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya and asked him to "stop polarisation politics."

Earlier in the day, NCP supremo had said that if there is a trust for Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be one for Masjid as well. KP Maurya criticised Sharad Pawar and reiterated that the Ram temple committee was being formed on the Supreme Court's order.

"I would say to Sharad Pawar, don't get involved in polarisation politics, The Supreme Court has given the verdict for construction of Ram temple on the disputed area, and to form a committee for the construction,'' KP Maurya said. "Five acres of land has been provided for building the Masjid. Stop doing polarisation politics," he added.

Sharad Pawar says "Country belongs to everyone"

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the Central government to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the one meant to oversee the construction of Ram temple. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Pawar said that the "country belongs to everyone" and if trust can be formed for a temple then why can't for a mosque.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Lucknow: Aap jaise Ram Mandir banane ke liye Trust bana sakte hain, masjid banane ke liye Trust kyun nahi bana sakte? Desh to sabka hai, sabhi ke liye hai. pic.twitter.com/kfxloeYP3v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2020

Ayodhya Verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area. The apex court awarded the land to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

