VHP Rubbishes 'Ayodya In Nepal' Claim; Accuses Oli Of Acting At Anti-India Forces' Behest

Reacting to KP Sharma Oli’s bizarre claim that the birthplace of Lord Rama is in Nepal, VHP president Alok Kumar said that the neighbour’s Prime Minister has joined an anti-India campaign to ruin its emotional, religious and spiritual ties with India. “But I am sure that the Nepalese believers of Lord Ram would reject the statement and not be entrapped in it,” the VHP leader added.

KP Shama Oli received severe backlash from Indians as well his own citizens for his shocking statement that Lord Rama was Nepali and not Indian. Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai also lashed out at KP Oli, calling his way of thinking 'unhealthy.' Stressing that it was 'dangerous' to leave the PM without barricades, the former Nepal PM said that Oli's words and actions were pushing all limits and that the more he said, the more harm he would cause.

READ | Ram Mandir Trust Issues First Response As Nepal's PM Oli Stakes Claim On Lord Ram, Ayodhya

‘Mentally imbalanced Oli’

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also lambasted KP Sharma Oli for his 'real Ayodhya is not in India'. Singhvi taking to Twitter said Oli seems to have lost his "mental balance" or is "puppet and parrot" like mouthing lines scripted by "desperate" Chinese.

“First he claimed territories never earlier claimed by Nepal. Now he relocates Ram, Sita, Ayodhya and Ram Rajya a few hundred miles from Ayodhya inside Nepal!”

READ | Yogi Govt Slams Nepal PM Oli For claiming Ayodhya; DyCM Makes Counter-claim On His Country

'Ayodhya is also in Nepal'

The Nepal Prime Minister also blamed India of cultural encroachment by "creating a fake Ayodhya." "Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dashrath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi. Dashrath's son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal," he claimed.

In an attempt to save self from criticism, Oli questioned how Lord Rama could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there were "no means" of communication. He further said that it to be impossible for Lord Rama to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India. "Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there and there is talk of marriage. There was neither telephone nor mobile then how could he know about Janakpur," Oli said.

READ | 'Give Up Communism, Embrace Ram Rajya': David Frawley On Nepal PM Oli's Claim On Ayodhya

READ | Nepal PM Oli Insane, Remove Him Immediately: Ayodhya Seers On 'Lord Ram Not Indian' Claim