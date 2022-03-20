KPCC president Sudhakaran proposes 'Fly Kerala' as alternative to SilverLine

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Amidst the raging controversy in the state over the Left government's ambitious SilverLine project, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP K Sudhakaran on Sunday suggested an alternative to the rail corridor -- an air link between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram called 'Fly Kerala'.

The Congress leader, in a video message titled 'Let's Talk Politics' on Facebook, said there was already an air link from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram and a flight on this route can stop at Kannur, Calicut and Kochi and such a trip would only take a total of around three hours.

Sudhakaran also said more flights can be pressed into operation for shorter distances or duration on this route and the entire project would not cost the state more than Rs 1,000 crore, instead of the expected Rs 1.33 lakh crore of the SilverLine.

He further said a system can be put in place to enable purchase of tickets at the time of travel or on the go, like while travelling on buses.

He said he saw such a system in South Africa several years ago when he visited that country.

Under the air services, a system can be put in place so that passengers need not arrive at the airport hours earlier for check-in nor would they have to book the tickets in advance, he added.

He urged the Left government to consider this alternative proposal as well for speedy travel from one end of the state to another, instead of focusing only on the SilverLine semi-high speed rail corridor.

The Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that it was "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

The LDF government, on the other hand, has contended that the Congress and the UDF-opposition led by it have an "anti-development mindset".

The state government has also claimed that the project would be beneficial for the future generations, result in economic development, reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes and therefore, everyone should come together to make it a reality by setting aside their political differences.

However, in many places across the state, people have been opposing laying of the survey stones identifying properties for the project and for carrying out a social impact assessment.

The state government has also been criticised over the use of police force to remove protestors, including women, for laying the survey stones.

The 530 kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state.

Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod. PTI HMP HDA HDA

