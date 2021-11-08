Kranti Redkar Denies Wankhede's Relation With Nawab Malik's Allegations Against Her Sister

Responding to Nawab Malik's remarks over sister Harshada Redkar's alleged drug case, Kranti Redkar on Monday, November 8, told media that her sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had asked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to disclose whether his sister-in-law Harshada Redkar is involved in the drug business. He had also posted "proof" of her pending case before the Pune court.

Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar said to the media, "I know you have lot of questions regarding a tweet Mr. Nawab Malik has put on his Twitter handle. I would like to say, that my sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. According to our legal team it is not prudent to comment as the matter is sub-judice. My sister is going to tackle Mr. Malik's tweet legally. Shri Sameer Wankhede has no relation to this case whatsoever".

Responding to Nawab Malik's remarks, Sameer Wankhede was quoted by ANI as saying that he wasn't in the service when the case was registered in January 2008. He added, "I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how I am associated with the case anyway".

Nawab Malik continues attack against Sameer Wankhede

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had claimed that the cruise ship rave party was a plot to arrest Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for ransom and NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was part of this conspiracy. He had further alleged that the former president of Mumbai BJP's youth wing, Mohit Bharatiya, was the "mastermind" of this conspiracy.

Malik also stated that the deal was finalised at Rs 18 crore and a sum of Rs 50 lakh was given, though as amount of Rs 25 crore was sought. But, after the selfie of K P Gosavi, NCB's witness in the cruise drugs case, with Aryan Khan went viral, the deal got spoilt. The Maharashtra minister stated that Shah Rukh Khan was also threatened as he gave an amount of Rs 50 lakh, therefore, he too, would become an accused.

(Image: ANI)