Kranti Redkar Mounts Powerful Defence Of Husband Sameer Wankhede: Read Her Top Quotes

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar spoke to Republic Media Network rebutting the allegations made against her husband by NCP's Nawab Malik. Redkar, in a spirited defence, said that her husband was an honest officer working for the government and the country and that she has seen his integrity first-hand.

Kranti Redkar backs Sameer Wankhede - 'We are being targeted'

Kranti Redkar in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network spoke about the allegations levelled against her husband and family and said -

"We are pained by the allegations made against our family, the allegations are baseless and it challenges the integrity of an officer"

On Nawab Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede, she said,

"If he wants to make allegation then go to court. Posting on social media proves nothing. If you have anything move to court and let it decide."

Dismissing extortion allegations, Redkar said that her husband was an honest officer and was not hungry for money, she added,

"They are not hungry for money; when mothers come to him and express their happiness that their sons have come out of drug addiction, that's our reward."

Redkar said that her family was being targeted just because her husband Sameer Wankhede was doing his job. She said,

"My husband is just doing his work and if because of that my family, my father in law, my sister in law are being targeted then it is a very small price that we are paying for serving the country and we are fine with that."

On allegations of targeting Bollywood, Redkar said, "His (Sameer Wankhede) fight is against drugs, not against any industry or section of society; but the narrative gets twisted."

Kranti Redkar set the record straight and said that she had seen her husband struggle over the years. Redkar said,

"He does not engage in a work where there's a possibility of foul play. I know him. I was 17 years old when I met Sameer. I was 17, we've grown up together. So I've known since a young age about his integrity and self-confidence and how much he loathes wrongdoings. No man becomes successful just like that, there is a lot of hard work put into it. I've seen his torn shirts, muddied shoes, scratch on his hands and bleeding."

She took a stand for her husband said that she would not keep quiet and let people levy baseless allegations on her husband when he is just doing his job. She said, "Post his operations, I'm the one who has washed his bloodied shirt. So please, I'm not going to keep quiet when questions are raised on his integrity. What's wrong is wrong."

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, alleged that he heard talks about an 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza related to Mumbai drug bust case. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged, filing an affidavit, even as Sameer Wankhede filed his own affidavit.

Earlier in the day, Malik took to Twitter to share a birth certificate and claimed that it belonged to Sameer Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede', and in a correction, is mentioned as Dhyandev Wankhede. Malik alleged that Wankhede had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim to get reservations in exams and jobs, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi.

Sameer Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. Wankhede has already filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai cruise raid.

