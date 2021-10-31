Kranti Redkar Says Union Min Athawale Found Sameer Wankhede's Docs True; Slams Nawab Malik

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar on Sunday said that the fight was always against drugs, which the people like Nawab Malik were trying to evade by bringing in the personal lives of the NCB official. Kranti Redkar pointed out that Nawab Malik's son-in-law was also arrested by the NCB officials last year in a drug case, and the probe in the same was still on. She concluded that because of that, Nawab Malik was attacking the NCB, including her husband Sameer Wankhede.

The statement of Kranti Redkar comes moments after she and her family met Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale. Speaking of the meeting with Ramdas Athawale, Kranti Redkar asserted that the Union Social Justice Minister has gone through the documents, and found them to be original. "He has promised to look into the matter, and support us", Sameer Wankhede's wife said.

'Stop making false allegations'

"On behalf of RPI, I'd like to tell Nawab Malik to stop conspiring to defame Sameer & his family," said Ramdas Athawale, after meeting Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and his father Dyandev Wankhede. Underlining that Dyandev Wankhede had shown him all the documents that he deemed original, the Union Minister challenged Malik to go to court if he thought otherwise. "You can go to the court, but stop these fake allegations," he said.

Amid the probe of the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Nawab Malik had shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in the IRS exam, Malik has sought a probe into Wankhede's status. Thereafter, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim.

Sameer Wankhede had approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) against Nawab Malik's claims. The Commission, after going through the documents, has affirmed that no record of the religious conversion of Sameer Wankhede has been found and that his caste certificates are original.