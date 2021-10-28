NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar on Thursday penned a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice. Speaking to Republic TV, Redkar said that she wants to meet Uddhav Thackeray as her family is being personally targeted with false allegations.

"In my letter, I have said that I want to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as my entire family is being personally targeted. They are trying to put false allegations on us and trying to question each and every credentials of ours. I need to put a stop to this and we can't take this anymore," said Kranti Redkar

Redkar has expressed hopes that the Maharashtra government will hear her out and take necessary actions. She has further alleged that not only Nawab Malik, but his supporters are spreading false news about her family and malign them. She has accused that those levelling allegations against her husband want to break him mentally.

"They are trying to put a different face to everything and they want to break Sameer mentally," she added.

When asked about her husband being questioned, Redkar stated that she and Sameer Wankhede are happy since truth will come out. The NCB officer's wife has maintained that her husband has done nothing wrong. She exuded confidence that truth will come out as an unbiased third party is investigating the allegations levelled against Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede's wife writes to Maharashtra CM

In her letter, Kranti Redkar stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bal Thackeray were her inspiration. She also expressed her anguish at a Marathi woman being targetted every day on social media in 'Shivaji's empire'. Expressing her trust in Shiv Sena's principles, she reminded him that Balasaheb would never have allowed such a thing to happen. Wankhede's personal life has been targeted by NCP minister Nawab Malik on a daily basis.