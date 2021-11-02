Kranti Redkar Shares 'proof' Of Her Lunch, Replies To Nawab Malik's 'costly Clothes' Jibe

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar hit back at Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's latest allegations against her husband through a sarcastic tweet on Tuesday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kranti shared pictures of an empty bowl of dal makhni and a utensil with jeera rice saying that the dal had been ordered from outside for Rs 190 and the rice was homemade. Redkar further remarked that she was sharing 'proof' of her lunch with everyone in case someone decided to level allegations against her family saying that they were eating food that government officials must not have.

Kranti Redkar's sardonic tweet came in reply to Nawab Malik's statements from earlier today. Intensifying his attack on Sameer Wankhede, the Maharashtra Minister levelled extortion charges against the NCB officer on Tuesday making an example of the clothes worn by him. Malik raised questions on Wankhede's 'expensive clothes' claiming that they were 'beyond the reach of an honest officer.'

We had dal makhni and jeera rice for lunch,jeera rice was home made , daal makhni was ordered from out, priced at 190rs.Informing the media with proofs, just in case someone puts allegations tomorrow morning that we ate some food that a government official’s family must not have. pic.twitter.com/hKpAQmwleY — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) November 2, 2021

How can an honest officer wear shirt costing Rs 70K?: Malik

Addressing a press brief, Nawab Malik on Tuesday claimed that Sameer Wankhede wore a trouser worth Rs 1 lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh. "How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes,” he said. "He [Wankhede] extorted crores by wrongly framing people,” the NCP leader alleged adding the official had a 'private army' to do the job by implicating people in fake cases.

Sameer Wankhede had also responded to Malik's attacks on his clothes, calling them 'just rumours'. Wankhede had clapped back at Nawab Malik and stated that he 'has less knowledge and he should find out these things'. Meanwhile, the NCB officer has also approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi on Tuesday. Wankhede has revealed that all his personal documents have been presented before the NCSC. His complaints against Malik will now be verified by the Caste Commission officials.