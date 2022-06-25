Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Hindu Side To Discuss Strategies In Key Meet At Vrindavan Today

In a big development, a huge meeting has been organised on Saturday, June 25, in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura regarding the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

According to the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Advocate Mahendra Pratap, a huge meeting has been organised at Hanuman Tekri of Vrindavan wherein further strategies to free the disputed land will be discussed. The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 04:00 PM on June 25, is likely to be attended by prominent saints, mahants, Bhagwatacharyas, temple servants and senior advocates of Vrindavan.

Detailing the meeting on Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mahendra Pratap said, "On June 25 at 4:00 PM in Vrindavan’s Hanuman Tekri Ashram, we have organised a meeting of prominent saints, mahants, Bhagwatacharyas, temple servants and senior advocates of Vrindavan wherein we will discuss the future strategy (regarding Krishna Janmabhoomi case). We will also discuss how to free the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. We will also decide on how to build a magnificent temple there." He also added that from July 1, the court will be hearing the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case as well.

Notably, ten separate petitions were filed earlier in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups demanding the removal of the mosque, which they claimed, was constructed at the birthplace of deity Lord Krishna, allegedly on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

Earlier, the District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said that the application regarding the Janmabhoomi would be heard on July 1. Advocate Rajendra Maheshwari, who is also a petitioner, said the court was asked to pass an order under the urgency clause for sending a survey commission to the mosque.

Shahi Idgah Masjid-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

On May 9, a petition was filed in Mathura court to conduct a survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity, Lord Krishna. The petitioner, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, has demanded the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who can go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present on it.

The petition for a survey comes as the verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case is scheduled for May 19. The judgment relates to the first lawsuit in the case, which was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and six others. Of the three lawsuits, in this case, the second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav and the third by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The lawsuits have demanded the removal of the mosque allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna.