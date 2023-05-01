Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Allahabad HC Disposes Pleas Of Waqf Board, Shahi Idgah Trust

In the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, Shahi Idgah Trust and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board filed petitions in the Allahabad High Court, which the court dismissed on Monday. As a part of its ruling, the High Court ordered the District Judge of Mathura to pass an order after fresh hearing of the case, ANI reported.

The court stated, "All the parties will have to present their arguments afresh before the District Judge of Mathura,"

Virendra Prasad Maurya, advocate from the Allahabad High court said, "A revision was filed against that decision and the revision was allowed by the District Judge. Against the same revision, the Sunni Central Waqf Board filed a writ before the Hon'ble High Court for a direction under Article 227, in which Hon'ble Justice Prakash Wadia's bench has declared the case today in open court."

The dispute began on September 24, 2020, when lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri and six other people requested the lower court to order the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple, near to the site known as "Krishna Janmabhoomi,"; the mosque was built in the 17th century. Shahi Idgah Mosque, according to the petitioners, was built on a portion of the 13.37 acres of property that belonged to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

They had requested that the land be given back to the Trust and that the mosque be removed. The case was, however, quashed as inadmissible by the civil judge senior division on September 30, 2020.

