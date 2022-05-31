Krishna Janmabhoomi Land Dispute: 2 More Pleas Filed Seeking Survey Of Mathura Mosque

Two more petitioners have moved court in connection with the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute in Mathura. The petitioners have requested the court to send an advocate commissioner to the location to trace signs of a temple.

The applications would be taken up for hearing on July 1 with other cases on the same issue after the civil court commences functioning following the summer vacation.

The pleas seek the removal of the mosque, which they claimed was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Demanding a survey of the mosque, petitioner Dinesh Sharma alleged that the evidence could be destroyed during the court's vacation period.

"After the evidence found in Gyanvapi, there is an apprehension of erasing the evidence in the Shahi Idgah mosque by the Muslim side," he alleged.

Another petitioner also demanded a survey by court-appointed advocate commissioners and said that no chance should be given to anyone to tamper with proofs.

Shahi Idgah Masjid-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

Ten separate petitions were filed earlier in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups demanding the removal of the mosque, which they claimed was constructed at the birthplace of deity Lord Krishna, allegedly on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

"The application will be heard on July 1," District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said on Monday.

Recounting details, advocate Rajendra Maheshwari, who is also a petitioner, said the court was asked to pass an order under the urgency clause for sending a survey commission to the mosque.

"Through the application, it was also submitted before the court that a report of the survey commission may be obtained by sending the commission to the mosque in June to pave the way for action on July 1," he said.