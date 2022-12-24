Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Row: Mathura Court Orders Survey Into Disputed Site

In a huge development in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute in Mathura, the district court has ordered a survey of the disputed site as demanded by the Hindu Sena, one of the petitioners.

Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma was hearing the petition filed by the Hindu Sena seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which they claimed was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre land that belonged to the Hindu deity Lord Shrikrishna Virajman. The Hindu side was demanding the survey of the disputed site claiming that disfigurement or removal of temple signs are present in the mosque.

On Saturday, the Mathura court passed an order allowing the survey of the disputed site and submission of the survey report along with the map to the court by January 20, 2023. Notably, this is on the same lines as the court ordered in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi.

Dispute over Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque

On May 9, a petition was filed in Mathura court to conduct a survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity, Lord Krishna. The petitioner was demanding the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who could go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present at the disputed site.

Notably, several lawsuits have demanded the removal of the mosque allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna.