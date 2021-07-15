Krishna River Dispute: KRMB Orders Telangana To Stop Release Of Water Amid Row With Andhra

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday ordered the Telangana government to stop further release of water through its Srisailam powerhouse, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala Project.

In its order dated July 15, the KRMB reiterated its request to stop further release of water through Srisailam Left Power House, except in the case of extreme grid exigency. The Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014 also enclosed copies of the letters sent by the Andhra Water Resources Department requesting the same.

Over the past weeks, Andhra Pradesh has been claiming that Telangana was allegedly using excess water from the shared Krishna Basin for power generation and to allegedly carry out illegal construction.

"The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation authorities are once again requested to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Left Power House, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala Project as it is agreed that the quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs," the KRMB wrote in its letter.

Andhra-Telangana Krishna River dispute

The order comes just a day after Andhra Pradesh moved the Supreme Court over the Krishna River dispute, alleging the Telangana government has deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. The petition claims the Telangana government refuses to follow the decisions taken by the KRMB and the Centre's directives.

The petition, likely to be heard in the coming days, said the fundamental rights including the right to life of the people living in Andhra Pradesh was "seriously impaired and infringed" upon as they were being deprived of their "legitimate share of water" due to "unconstitutional, illegal and unjust" acts of the Telangana government and its officials.

The petition urged the SC to direct the Centre to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and also Pulichintala reservoirs along with all their outlets and operate the same as per the rules in vogue as per the binding award.

(With inputs from agency)