Krishna Row: Andhra CM Wants 'cordial Relations With Neighbours' Says 'will Not Interfere'

Amid the Krishna river water dispute, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government wants to maintain cordial relationships with its neighbouring states. Addressing the Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmer's Day) celebrations on Thursday, CM Reddy spoke about the water dispute with neighbouring Telangana.

Talking about the water dispute, the Andhra Pradesh CM said, "Of late, the water issue has come to the force and is widely debated in media."

"We have no intention of having any issue with any State and wish to maintain cordial relations with all the neighbouring states of Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. We will not interfere in their affairs but some ministers and MLAs of Telangana have been talking too much of late”, he added.

"When the state was united, the allocation of Krishna waters to the three regions of Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana were cleared earmarked and it was known to all for decades. Krishna water allocation has been on 144.70 TMC for Rayalaseema region, 367.34 TMC for Coastal Andhra region and 298.96 TMC for Telangana region", the Chief Minister said.

Attacking the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister questioned him on being silent on the projects in Telangana.

"What I would like to ask him is as to why he did not open his mouth during his term when the Telangana Government started Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other projects. We will not interfere in the affairs of other states and it would be better if the relations between neighbours are good”, he said.

CM Reddy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Krishna water dispute

According to ANI reports, CM Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complained against the Telangana government regarding hydel power generation, construction of the unauthorised project. In his letter, he stated that the Telangana government has been using Krishna River's water in projects hydel power generation, which is unauthorised as well as detrimental to the water requirements of Andhra Pradesh.

