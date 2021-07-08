Krishna Water Dispute: Andhra CM Writes To PM Modi expressing Concern With Telangana Govt

In the midst of the current disagreement over Krishna River water, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his displeasure with the Telangana government's hydel power generating and development of a project, terming it 'illegal'.

Andhra CM writes to PM again

In his letter, Reddy claimed that the Telangana government is exploiting Krishna River water in projects for hydel power generation, which is both illegal and harmful to Andhra Pradesh's water needs. He stated that Telangana is building new projects on the Krishna River without permission. "Telangana is not paying heed to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)," he noted.

The Chief Minister also informed the Prime Minister and the Jal Shakti Minister that he had already written to them about the issue. Reddy has asked the Prime Minister to intervene and direct the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Telangana administration to preserve Andhra Pradesh's interests.

Previous letter to PM Modi

In the previous letter, Reddy wrote, "Your kind intervention is sought in this regard and I further request that direction be given to the state of Telangana to stop illegal drawal (siphoning) of water for power generation without water release orders from Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)." He stated, "Inspite of instructions from KRMB not to draw water for power generation, the state of Telangana is unilaterally drawing water for power generation violating the standard operating protocol and agreements."

He condemned the Telangana government's move to generate electricity as a flagrant disregard for the KRMB's order to halt power generation. Section 85 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, established the KRMB, which is in charge of the administration, regulation, maintenance, and operation of water projects like the contentious three.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI/@YSJagan-Twitter