Krishna Water Row: Centre Notifies Jurisdiction Of GRMB And KRMB

Paying heed to the Krishna water row dispute, the Ministry of Jal Shakti through Gazette Notification of Friday notified the jurisdiction of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). This notification to both the jurisdictions provided more support to the two boards in terms of administration, regulation, operation and maintenance of projects listed to the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 (APRA) contained provisions for the effective management of river waters in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These provisions included the constitution of Godavari and Krishna Management Board and the constitution of the Godavari and Krishna River Management boards and the constitution of an Apex Council for the supervision of the functioning of the boards.

What did the notification regarding the jurisdiction of the Boards imply?

Addressed in the second meeting of the Apex council held in October, the Board of centre stated that there had been a divergence between the two states on the issue of notification of the jurisdiction. This took place under the Chairmanship of Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States. It was determined that the Government of India would notify the jurisdiction of GRMB and KRMB. Two Gazette notifications, one for the jurisdiction of GRMB and the other for KRMB was provided by the Government of India in accordance to the provision under Section 87 of APRA, 2014.

Section 85 of the APRA

The Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 85 of the APRA, 2014, constituted the two river management boards effective from June 2, 2014. This was directed towards the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of such projects on the Godavari and Krishna rivers, as notified by the Central Government from time to time.

The notification stated that the Boards shall ordinarily exercise jurisdiction on Godavari and Krishna rivers in regard to any of the projects over headworks (Barrages, dams, reservoirs, regulating structures) that was specified in Schedule 1, Schedule 2 and Schedule 3 to the notification. The decision of the Union Government for notifying the jurisdiction of the two Boards is intended to go a long way in enabling the River Boards to discharge their responsibilities to the fullest as mandated in the APRA, 2014 and bring such much-needed neutrality on water resources matter between the states.