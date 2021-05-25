Krishnapatnam Medicine For COVID Declared Safe By AP, AAYUSH Ministry Analysing Results

The Ayush Department of Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, May 24, said that the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies (CCRAS) is conducting a comprehensive test of the ''Krishnapatnam medicine''-- which they claimed as a miracle cure for COVID-19, by giving it to at least 500 people to determine its efficacy. During a COVID-19 review meeting, Ayush Commissioner Ramulu Naik informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that it has to be found out if the so-called medicine would cause any ill-effects on health and a report in this regard might come in about a week.

As per the Chief Ministers Office's release, CM Jagan asked the health authorities to get the medicine examined by ophthalmologists to determine if the preparation is administered in the eyes caused any ill effects.

"We will make a decision on Krishnapatnam medicine after these reports come in," the release quoted the Chief Minister.

Since April 21, an Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah started administering a preparation of medicine, that earned a lot of popularity as it was seen as a miracle cure for COVID-19. The government swung into action and sent teams of experts to study the preparation and its efficacy following the heavy rush of people to Krishnapatnam village in SPS Nellore district.

18 ingredients in Krishnapatnam medicine

The state Ayush Commissioner, who inspected the preparation along with his team stated that for over three decades, Anandaiah had been practising the traditional systems. While he has administered four of his preparations, using herbs and natural spices, orally, one was given as eye drops.

"All are natural and he is not using anything else. He showed us the preparation process and also gave us the formula. We sent these samples for examination in the laboratory. Anandaiah was using 18 varieties of ingredients, including turmeric, honey, camphor, jeera and pepper for his preparations," added Commissioner.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 5,475 new COVID cases with 18,373 recoveries and 96 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,03,762 with 13,79,837 total recoveries and 10,222 deaths.

