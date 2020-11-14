KSNDMC Predicts Light To Moderate Rains In Coastal Region Of Karnataka

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a weather forecast predicting isolated to scattered light to moderate rains in coastal and Malnad region of Karnataka till Sunday morning.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Coastal and Malnad regions. Isolated light rains likely over South Interior Karnataka regions. Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka region," KSNDMC said in a statement on Saturday.

"Isolated light rains likely over Mysore, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chamrajanagara and Ramanagara districts. Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region," it said further.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Uttara Kannada districts," the KSNDMC statement further said. The KSNDMC has also issued a weather forecast of Bengaluru for the next two days.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area," it said.

Torrential rains in Karnataka

Karnataka had witnessed torrential rainfall for the third consecutive year in 2020. The severe rainfall led to a flood-like situation in the state causing loss of property and life. Several districts of the state's coastal, Malnad, and north interior regions received heavy rains whereas landslides were also reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts. It was then reported in September that at least 12 districts had been affected by floods and rains since August 1, in which 20 people lost their lives and over 4,400 people were displaced. Over 7,000 houses and about 1.41 lakh hectares of crops had been damaged.

In October too, the situation remained just as worse as in August and September. Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Bagalkote, Vijayapura and Haveri were the worst hit due to rains in October. An overflowing river Bhima devastated Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts inundating many villages and destroying standing crops. There were reports stating that water bursting into food storage warehouses and destroying the food grains and other goods stored in the warehouses.

The central government has approved Rs 577.74 crore as financial assistance to the state, from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Chief Minister Yediyurappa has said his government would try to get more funds from the Centre for the flood-hit districts.

In August 2019 also, Karnataka witnessed one of its worst natural calamities when heavy floods affected 103 taluks in 22 districts, killing more than 80 people and displacing nearly seven lakh people.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)

