KSRTC Bus Conductor Attempts Suicide, Blames Minister For Punishment Transfer

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor attempted to end his life alleging that he was transferred on the orders of a state minister. The bus conductor allegedly consumed poison at a bus depot at Nagamangala in Mandya. He was later hospitalised in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"I have been targeted by minister Chaluvaraya Swamy because my father supported the Janata Dal (Secular) during the elections and this is vengeance. I'm taking the extreme step of committing suicide because I have been transferred on the orders of the minister on baseless allegations leveled by a passenger," the conductor Jagadish allegedly wrote in his suicide note.

Republic also sought clarification from the district-in-charge minister Swamy on the charges levelled against him. He said, "I have not ordered the transfer of the driver. A week ago a complaint was lodged against him for inappropriate behaviour and I had instructed the officials to take action after conducting an inquiry. He has written my name on purpose in the death note and I suspect a political conspiracy behind these allegations."

Social Welfare minister HC Mahadevappa hinted that a probe should be ordered into the incident, "All allegations are there but they must be proved. Until and unless there's an inquiry how will the truth be known,” he said. The family members of the driver are distraught at what has befallen Jagadish and have demanded justice for him. Jagadish has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru and is undergoing treatment. Doctors have said that his condition is critical and he will be kept under observation in the ICU for the next 48 hours.

'Minister ordered transfer': KSRTC depot manager

The KSRTC depot manager told Republic that Chaluvaraya Swamy asked for the transfer of the conductor after a scuffle with a passenger, "He was working as a driver-cum-conductor. A week ago he had an argument with a woman passenger and a complaint was lodged with the minister (Chaluvaraya Swamy) who ordered officials and us to transfer him (Jagadish). When we went to give the transfer order, he refused to take it and consumed poison even though we advised him that this was not the solution. He consumed poison in the depot only and we admitted him to the hospital."

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the ailing KSRTC conductor in Mysuru. "Do they (government) think transfers can be done without any protocol? When I called the hospital where he was admitted last night, the women of his house were crying inconsolably. I spoke to the doctor and he said that all efforts were being made to revive him but he's yet to gain consciousness and he was shifted to another hospital at 1.30 AM. The doctors have kept him under observation for the next 48 hours as his condition is critical. I urge the CM to sack the concerned minister if he wants to protect the interests of the people of the state and order a probe into it," he said.

Republic also spoke to CM Siddaramaiah who hinted that there may be politics in the matter. "I'm not aware of the issue and will look into it. His (Jagadish's) wife is a panchayat member and I suspect that there may be politics in this because he has been transferred. I will order an inquiry and get the report," asserted the CM.

The BJP, too, took up the issue with party MLA R Ashok saying that "this is an alarming situation and such incidents shouldn't happen. We will get the documents related to this incident and expose the government on the floor of the house."