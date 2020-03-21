KSRTC Withdraws Fare Concession For Senior Citizens To Minimize Travel Amid COVID-19

In a bid to minimise travel by senior citizens in the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday temporarily withdrew the 25% concession given to them. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu informed that one more person was tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. He said that a total of 16 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far.

Karnataka starts programme to tackle rumours & misinformation

Also, the news and public relations department, the Indian Red Cross Society and the Karnataka State Labour Studies Institute have invited volunteers for the programme to provide real-time information to people to avoid spreading rumours and misinformation about coronavirus. At least four volunteers will work in four shifts per day in each taluk of the state.

There are about 120 volunteers in Bengaluru city and about 3,000 Corona Warriors are expected to register from across the state. Over 400 volunteers have registered via an online application on the first day.

Karnataka government on Friday ordered the closure of all bars and pubs in Bengaluru till March 31 as the state prepares to fight the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus. The state government has also issued a new circular ordering all Health and Family Welfare Department officials to work on Sunday and general holidays till March 31, in the light of the outbreak.

Bengaluru metro to remain suspended on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru metro has announced that its services will remain suspended on Sunday in wake of Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday. In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the countrymen to stay indoors as much as possible. He has also urged the nation to observe a 14-hour-long Janata Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.

Appealing for support to the Prime Minister's call for observing 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked people not to come on roads immediately after the end of curfew time as it can nullify the measure.

Noting that people have extended both moral and societal support to this unique curfew, he said, "Now, my appeal to people on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is, don't come on roads and out of your dwellings immediately after nine in the night when curfew time ends. Remain settled in your houses and bungalows avoiding all public appearances on roads and other public places."

