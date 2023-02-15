K'taka BJP Chief Asks People To Chase Tipu Lovers Away; 'Devotees Of Ram-Hanuman Can Stay'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief Nalinkumar Kateel on Tuesday, February 14 kicked a fresh controversy in the run-up to the state assembly elections by saying that the polls will be between the descendants of Tipu Sultan and the devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Addressing a public gathering as a part of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in the Yelaburga area of Karnataka's Koppal district, BJP state unit chief Nalinkumar Kateel said, "We are devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We are not Tipu's descendants, we sent his descendants back. So I ask the people of Yelaburga, do you worship Hanuman or sing Tipu's bhajans? Will you chase away people who sing Tipu's bhajans?", ANI reported.

The BJP leader further said that those who love Tipu Sultan should not stay in Karnataka, adding that those "who sing bhajan of Lord Ram and celebrate Lord Hanuman" should stay in the state.

So, think if this state requires Tipu's descendants or Lord Ram's and Hanuman's devotees? I challenge on the land of Hanuman - people who love Tipu should not stay here, people who sing Lord Ram's bhajans and celebrate Lord Hanuman should stay here: Karnataka BJP president(14.02) pic.twitter.com/Ohc1gpwaoH — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

"So, think if this state requires Tipu's descendants or Lord Ram's and Hanuman's devotees? I challenge on the land of Hanuman - people who love Tipu should not stay here, people who sing bhajan of Lord Ram and celebrate Lord Hanuman should stay here," Kateel said.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the BJP Karnataka chief claimed that the upcoming assembly election in the state will be ‘all about Tipu vs Savarkar’.

'Assembly election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar': Nalinkumar Kateel

Earlier in February, Kateel challenged former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a debate on whether the country requires Veer Savarkar or Tipu Sultan.

“This (Assembly) election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar. They (Cong) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which is not required, & spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the assembly elections in Karnataka could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224 legislative assembly ends on May 24.