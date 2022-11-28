K'taka CM Bommai Chairs High-level Meet Over Border Dispute With Maha Ahead Of Delhi Visit

Amid the furor over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a high-level emergency meeting with the top officials of the state ahead of his New Delhi visit.

Karnataka CM Bommai chaired the meeting on Sunday night with top cabinet ministers and senior advocates where they discussed the strategies as well as the provisions of the law and the Constitution, as per sources. The meeting came in the wake of the upcoming hearing on the long-standing border dispute before the Supreme Court on November 30.

CM Bommai will leave for the national capital later in the evening today and will hold a meeting with BJP national President JP Nadda and top advocates. While addressing the media, CM Bommai said, “I will be leaving for New Delhi today where I will meet JP Nadda and senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi in detail about everything related to the case. I will later meet Piyush Goyal as well".

It is pertinent to mention that the border row is decades-old with Maharashtra insisting on the merger of Belagavi (formerly Belgaum) with it on the ground that the district has a substantial Marathi-speaking population whereas Karnataka has rejected the claim.

Maharashtra vs Karnataka leaders over border dispute

On Monday, Basavaraj Bommai said that he had formed a formidable legal team of senior lawyers from the Supreme Court and Karnataka to deal with the border row case when it comes up before the apex court. Following this, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed cabinet members Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as nodal ministers to coordinate with the legal team regarding a court case on the border dispute with Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Bommai said that panchayats in Maharashtra's Jat taluka had passed a resolution in the past to merge with Karnataka when there was a severe drought situation and acute drinking water crisis. Adding further he said that his government has evolved schemes to help them by providing water.

Reacting to Bommai's statement, Fadnavis highlighted that this issue dates back to 2012. The Maharashtra Deputy CM also affirmed that not a single village in his state would be ceded to Karnataka. "We took very important decisions after our CM chaired a meeting. We decided to help people in the border areas and introduce additional schemes. That's why the Karnataka CM may have given such a statement. Not even one village in Maharashtra will go anywhere. But we will fight in the Supreme Court and try to retrieve our areas such as Belgaum and Nippani". After Fadnavis' remark, Bommai accused his BJP colleague of giving a "provocative" statement

On Thursday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that his government will not let even an inch of the state's land go anywhere. He said, "We are doing the work of giving justice to the Marathi people in the border areas. Not even an inch of land in Maharashtra will be allowed to go anywhere. It is our government’s responsibility to solve the problems of 40 villages."