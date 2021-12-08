K'taka CM Hints At New COVID Norms With Cases Appearing In Clusters Amid Omicron Scare

In light of the illnesses appearing in clusters and the likely scenario this month and in January next year, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that new COVID-19 guidelines could be released. When asked if he was considering a new set of guidelines, Bommai replied he needed to consider the current situation because COVID-19 cases are only found in a few areas while it is under control in others. If any new guidelines are needed, they should be for the entire state. Guidelines have also been issued by the Centre.

"Today I will collect details pertaining to COVID-19 in November from our officials, which would be presented before the cabinet tomorrow. Whatever is happening with regard to the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in COVID-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet and accordingly, a decision will be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Karnataka CM hints at new COVID-19 guidelines

Controlling COVID instances in December and January, as well as the need for new guidelines, would be thoroughly examined at the cabinet meeting, said CM. Despite the fact that cases were emerging in schools and hostels, the Chief Minister urged people, particularly parents, not to panic. He urged parents and teachers to get a second dose of the COVID vaccine if they had not already done so.

“There is no need to panic, especially parents. Children have to be cautious and the schools and colleges have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 norms," Bommai said.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

On Tuesday, December 7, Karnataka reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, with six deaths, bringing the overall number of infections to 29,98,699 and the death toll to 38,243. According to a health department bulletin, 260 people were discharged on the same day, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the state to 29,53,327. Bengaluru Urban remained the city with the most instances (215), with 97 discharges and three deaths. There are now 7,100 active cases in the state. The case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.00%, while the positivity rate for the day was 0.36%. Three deaths were recorded in Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday, with one each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, and Mysuru.

There are 215 new cases in Bengaluru Urban, 14 in Dakshina Kannada, 12 in Kodagu, 11 in Mysuru, and others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with 12,57,875, followed by Mysuru (1,79,948) and Tumakuru (1,21,165). With 12,36,229 discharges, Bengaluru Urban was first, followed by Mysuru (1,77,277 discharges), and Tumakuru (1,19,877 discharges). A total of 5,39,96,839 samples have been evaluated in the state so far, with 81,194 of those tested just on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI

IMAGE: PTI / SHUTTERSTOCK