K'taka CM To Inaugurate First Yakshagana Sammelana

The first state-level Yakshagana Sammelana to be held in Udupi will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on February 11.

The two-day event is being organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

State Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar released the invitation card for the convention at Uchhila Mahalakshmi temple in Udupi on Wednesday. The executive president of the Sammelana G L Hegde was present.

Hegde said the convention will be held at the MGM college grounds in Udupi. Yakshagana performances, various sessions, felicitations and an exhibition of handicrafts relating to Yakshagana will be organised as part of the event.

