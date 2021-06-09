K'taka CM Urges Anganwadi Workers To Brace Up For COVID 3rd Wave As Kids Most Vulnerable

As the second wave of the COVID-19 graph of positive cases has dipped below one lakh, states have started the unlocking phase. However, uncertainty looming over the COVID-19 third wave has forced the states to be prepared for the worst. Now, in a video conference with Anganwadi workers on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asked them to brace up for the third wave of COVID-19.

"Experts have opined that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important," he said.

Yediyurappa instructed the Anganwadi workers to identify and prioritise children with malnutrition and those suffering from ill-health. He added that they should remain in constant touch with the health department and must strive to combat the pandemic."Anganwadi workers are providing notable service in combating COVID-19 at the grass-root level. They are playing a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and infants," the CM opined.

Lauding their efforts in the fight against COVID, be it distributing nutritional food kits to beneficiaries at home, conducting house-to-house visits to create awareness, or working in the Gram Panchayat level Taskforce, the CM said, "About 85.91 percent of Anganwadi workers have been inoculated, and have been considered as front line warriors". Regarding the compensation for families of those Anganwadi workers who died due to COVID, he said, "During the first wave about 20 workers and assistants had lost their lives, and the compensation amount of Rs 30 lakhs each had been distributed to their families".

Karnataka government has also announced a relief package for various categories affected due to the second wave of the pandemic. "Anganwadi workers will also get Rs 2000 each," he said.

COVID Third Wave: Virus Can Strike Again If People Become Carefree, Says Niti Aayog Member

The Central Government on June 5 warned that the third wave of coronavirus will strike again soon if people become carefree as they were during January and February ahead of the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

While addressing the press, Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that India needs more time to ensure high COVID-19 vaccination coverage and cannot afford to lower its guard against the virus.

"We are back to wearing masks more diligently. Testing is happening generously. We have also imposed restrictions in many districts. All these measures have made it difficult for the virus to spread. This is the price we pay. But it has resulted in containing the pandemic. When we will reverse this process, the situation can again become unacceptable," Dr. Paul added.

(Story Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI)