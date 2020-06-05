Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa Reviews State Police Force, Appreciates Help In COVID-19 Fight

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the progress made by the state's home ministry and police department. CM Yediyurappa also appreciated the efforts of all services rendered by the police in the battle against coronavirus.

Yediyurappa reviews home department

"All precautionary measures have been taken in the prisons during COVID-19 situation and not a single positive case has been reported. As per the Supreme Court directions, 5,005 prisoners have been released on bail and parole. Overcrowding of prisoners in the prison has been reduced from 110% to 95%," the state government said in a release.

Directives were laid out to improve the strength of the CEN (Cybercrime, economic offence and narcotics) police stations with the forensic laboratories would be strengthened.

Yediyurappa reviews food supply

Meanwhile, the state government said government employees and owners of tractors and other vehicles must return the BPL ration cards immediately, failing which stringent legal action would be initiated against them. The CM issued directions in this regard to officials as he conducted a review meeting of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department on Thursday.

Proper supply of ration must be ensured to eligible beneficiaries and action has to be taken to prevent misuse of the facility by those not eligible, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Nearly 63,000 ration cards were cancelled before the COVID-19 outbreak, he noted and directed officials to initiate a campaign to cancel all illegal ration cards.

"This campaign would help in curtailing the financial burden on the State's reserves," he added. In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, both the Central and State governments have distributed sufficient quantities of ration, and about 95 percent ration card holders have availed the benefit, the release said. Under the Chief Ministers Anila Bhagya Scheme, 98,079 beneficiaries have been given 3 gas cylinders free of cost, an official release said.

Opposition's stance

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said it was not appropriate to reopen schools for two more months, given the current rate at which coronavirus infection is spreading.

Siddaramaiah also advised Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar not to take any hasty decisions in this regard. "As corona infection is spreading in the state beyond limits, it is not appropriate to open schools for at least two more months. Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar should not make any hasty decisions," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

