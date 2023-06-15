Summons To Rahul, Siddaramaiah And DKS In Karnataka 'Rate Card' Defamation Case

Why you’re reading this: A Special court in Karnataka on Wednesday issued summons to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in connection to a defamation case filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state secretary S Keshavaprasad over the Congress party’s ‘Rate Card advertisement’ before the state Assembly polls. The defamation case has been filed against the grand old party’s ad campaign launched to showcase the saffron camp’s corruption scandals. Notably, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is already facing disqualification from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by the Gujarat High Court in April 2023 in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

3 things you need to know:

A special court in Karnataka issued summons to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

The summons were issued in connection to the Congress’ ‘Rate Card’ ad ahead of the Assembly polls.

The action on the Congress leaders were taken after BJP leader S Keshavaprasad filed a complaint.

Congress’ ‘Corruption Rate Card’ ad

Escalating the political mercury ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party had launched a ‘corruption rate card’ showcasing BJP’s corruption scandal during its tenure since 2019. The grand old party also launched a ‘40% sarkara’ campaign alleging corruption charges against the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government. The campaign was launched to accuse the Karnataka saffron party of taking 40 per cent commission on most public works.

The Congress party also launched its ‘PayCM’ campaign, with a picture of Chief Minister Bommai on a Paytm scanner, ahead of the polls and pasted the posters across the states. Following the Karnataka Congress’ campaigns alleging corruption against the saffron camp, the Election Commission issued a notice to the party and asked it to submit a proof of its allegations.

"It is a fair assumption that INC possesses the material/empirical/verifiable evidence based on which these specific/explicit 'facts' have been published, an action which can fairly be assessed to embed knowledge, motive and intent to do so by the author", the EC notice read.

Did the rate card ad pay results?

It is important to note that the Congress party fought the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls on the issue of corruption in the state under the rule of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. It is being speculated the party’s campaign strategy worked in its favour in the state as the Congress registered a massive win by securing a majority with 136 seats pushing the saffron party out of power in the only southern state it had been ruling.