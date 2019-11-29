K'taka Dy CM Karajol Slams Cong For Calling 17 Disqualified MLAs As 'incapable Leaders'

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karajol called out the Congress party on Friday, for calling all disqualified MLAs 'incapable leaders'. The 'incapable leaders' tag by the Congress party comes after all the disqualified Karnataka MLAs joined the BJP on November 14 right before the upcoming by-elections in the state. He also stated that the Congress party has also cheated Babasahed Ambedkar.

"The MLAs are capable and worthy, while the Congress is unworthy. They treated people in a bad manner. Congress is the reason behind Ambedkar's election defeat. The party has cheated Babasaheb Ambedkar. That is the nature of Congress. This is how they cheated the nation and the educated Dalits," he said.

"Congress does not want Ambedkar to sit with Jawaharlal Nehru as he was a Dalit," he added.

The Deputy CM also attacked Congress for alleging that the 17 MLAs sold themselves to BJP, saying, "No one got sold out. They themselves have declared of having thousands of crores. They are not so poor to be get sold. They have a lot of money. Congress must understand this."

Karnataka by-polls to be held on December 5

The by-polls in Karnataka for 15 assembly constituencies will be organised on December 5. Ahead of the by-polls, the BJP has already announced its list of candidates for all the 15 seats. The 17 expelled legislators of Congress and JD(S) were disqualified in July 2019 under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignations.

The expelled MLAs were also stopped from contesting polls for the duration of the current Assembly, which is slated to end in 2023. After the disqualification of the MLAs, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed, making way for the BJP to establish its claim for a new government formation in Karnataka.

Post their disqualification, the 17 MLAs moved to the Supreme Court and challenged their disqualification. They also demanded the Speaker's order be reversed and also appealed to the apex court to lift the ban imposed on them against contesting the elections. In its decision, the top court had permitted all the disqualified MLAs to contest the upcoming December 5 by-polls.

(With inputs from ANI)