K'taka: Educationists Demand Scrapping Plan Of Roping In Private Players In Govt Schools

The Karnataka education department's move to attract corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for government schools through public-private partnership (PPP) has received opposition from parents, educationists and various organisations.

Educationists are of the opinion that the government, which according to them keeps harping on the poor education quality in civic schools, should focus on recruiting teachers for government schools instead of roping in in private players in government schools.

Dr Kunchatgi Hiremutt, an educationist, speaking to Republic, said, "This will be fatal for government schools in the future. The government is making all avenues for government schools to become puppets in the hands of private players. If teachers are appointed by private players, the CSR funds that are being given now will also come to a standstill."

Problems in the education sector is not something new. To find a solution to the issue, the Siddaramaiah government had launched the Model School scheme in the previous term. Five such schools can be made through CSR and government grants. It had also planned to close down the remaining schools and bring all the students to the same model school. The government had said that model schools could be run at a lower cost than running a school with a lesser number of students.

‘Run government schools with taxpayers’ money'

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) condemned the government move, alleging that it shifts the responsibility of financing government schools by relying on corporate donors.

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath said, "It is the duty of the government to educate the children of the country. It is the responsibility of the government to fund education. But that money should not come from corporate donations. The maintenance of government schools should be done with the tax money paid by the citizens of this state."

Educationists seek CM's intervention

Educationist VP Niranjanaradhya has demanded the Chief Minister to intervene and advise the minister to drop the scheme. Section 23 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act provides for appointment of competent and qualified teachers in government schools through the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) process. Niranjanaradhya has, however, pointed out, "In private cases, schools also hire teachers who do not have the required qualification. Teachers are also exploited in schools by paying low wages by private players. In such a situation, how can the government push for privatisation of government schools? Why should private players adopt government schools? What are the qualifications of these private players to adopt government schools and provide education?"