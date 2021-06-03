K'taka Govt Increases Jail Term For Accused Involved In Violence Against Healthcare Staff

After a female doctor, who was on COVID-19 duty was attacked, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar called the incident unethical and illegal. While stating that the legal process has already been initiated against the accused, the Health Minister informed that an FIR has been registered. Dr Sudhakar said, "I think the person has already been taken into custody and now the law will deal with it."

Karnataka issues strongest laws for safety of healthcare workers

Dr Sudhakar said, "The Karnataka government has increased the jail term on atrocities and manhandling of healthcare workers, who are serving people even during the pandemic."

Remarking that such unethical incidents cannot take place in the state or the country, the Karnataka Health Minister said that the state government has brought in very strict legislation. As per this new legislation, there is 5 years of imprisonment for those, who do such atrocities on healthcare professionals, he added.

When asked to speak about the COVID-19 vaccination, Sudhakar said that Karnataka has a clear rollout date for Covishield and Covaxin from both Central and state procurement sources. He said, "We will be getting close to 58 lakh doses in June till 30th, 44.50 lakh doses from Centre procurement sources and about 14 lakh from the state sources."

As the huge consignment had reached Hyderabad earlier, the Karnataka Health Minister said, "For the Sputnik vaccine, the Government of India has ensured that they are using the diplomatic missions. They have solved many problems in terms of getting the vaccine doses to Hyderabad."

The minister informed that there are certain guidelines, which have to be kept in mind while administering the COVID vaccines, which have been procured from abroad. Assuring that all the guidelines, set by the DCGI will be followed, he said, "I am sure that Sputnik will be given to all the states shortly."

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka so far has recorded over 26,35,122 positive cases, out of which, 23,12,060 have successfully recovered and 30,017 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 16,387 new cases, 21,199 fresh recoveries and 463 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,93,045.

(Image: ANI, Pixabay, PTI)