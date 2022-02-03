K'taka Hijab Controversy: After Udupi, Protests Erupt In Other Govt Colleges Across State

Hijab controversy refused to die in Karnataka, as following Government College in Udupi, the protests have now spread to other district Colleges of the state.

The hijab controversy made national headlines when students of Government Pre University College in Udupi were not allowed to enter the classes wearing Hijab. According to the college administration, Hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms.

There were also instructions from the college that they should follow the rules levied by SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee) and follow the uniformity. According to college sources, since 1985, the college is following the SDMC guidelines and they are following a uniformity in the dress code. Nobody with Scarf was allowed to attend classes.

Following students' protest, non-cooperation from the parents and media attention, the college committee called for a meeting and unanimously decided that they will not allow students with Hijab. If they are still hellbent to wear hijab, they can opt for online classes and they will not be allowed to attend class physically wearing Hijab.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MLA and Government PU College Development Committee president Raghupathy Bhat on Monday said, " If they are keen on learning, they should attend classes without wearing Hijab. If they are not willing to attend classes without the hijab, they will be offered online classes".

Subsequently, The National Human Rights Commission had served notice to the district administration on the 25th of January, directing it to study the issue and file a report on the same within four weeks.

Political parties are blaming politicians for provoking students to gain political mileage.

Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh feel that all this was happening to score political mileage ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections next year. Talking exclusively to Republic TV, the minister said, "There are some miscreants who want to disturb the atmosphere of the society and that too at the time of elections. Everybody knows that Karnataka will be going for election in one half year now. They are provoking the girls to wear scarf which is not part of the uniform."

The issue was hyped after SDPI/PFI backed student organisation Campus Front of India was seen in the backdrop in support of the students. BJP leaders alleged that post local body elections victory at Kapu Taluka, SDPI wanted to expand their base and give birth to such kind of controversies.

Campus Front of India called the allegations baseless and said that they are working to help the students to fight for their rights. Talking to Republic TV, Mohammad Azhar, Campus Front of India, Bengaluru District Leader said, "This is not a Hijab, it is a veil/scarf which is used to cover the head. BJP government is manipulating the issue and trying to get political mileage out of the issue. They don't have any agenda. So they are creating a communal issue. They are unnecessarily spreading the hate not only in Udupi but also in Kundapura and Bhadravathi where BJP MLAs are in power. These are baseless allegations on us that we are provoking the students on the Hijab issue. In this issue, we are supporting the students to fight for their rights."

Activists criticised the government's incapability to handle the situation, saying that govt should not allow bigotry and intolerance to enter our education institutions and if there is no hindrance for students to pursue their education with Scarf or Shawl, they should be allowed to wear whatever they want and attend the class.

Speaking to Republic TV, activist Brinda Adige stated that Hijab is a religious sentiment of women of that particular religion and they want to wear it. Unless that is not a hindrance to the education of students I don't think there should be a problem. Why is bigotry in my school, why intolerance is tolerated in the schools? Even if other students protesting and want to wear saffron scarf should be allowed to wear it. Govt should not allow bigotry and intolerance enter our education institutions."

Pro Hindu Activists wanted students to abide by the guidelines of the college and should not disrupt peace in the college. If the student with Hijab is allowed, students from other communities would demand to wear their religious dress. Speaking about the controversy VHP Activist Shashikant Sharma, said, "If the students are going to do their education to college, let them go ahead and study in the college. Students should follow the dress code which was imposed by the colleges. If the dress code says that you're not supposed to wear a Hijab when you go to college, don't wear it. You only go there to study, follow the rule of the college and dress code to study. If you are adamant to wear Hijab, then we will wear saffron shawls, Christian students will come with big gowns."

Hijab controversy has spread from Udupi to other government colleges in other districts as well. The administration of these colleges believes that such kind of controversy has led to disharmony in the college and in their town. Speaking to the media, BJP MLA of Kundapura H Srinivas Shetty said, "After this issue, communal disharmony has erupted in that area, few students started coming to college with Kesari scarf, I have talked to everyone there and as a family member requested them to follow the government policy in this matter but they told they will discuss with elders and come back, unfortunately, the issue is not settled yet."

"I want to convey to the parents and students that all are equal in educational institutions. There is no discrimination. Students and parents should accept our request. " said Umashankar, Principal of Sir MV Government College, Bhadravathi.

The education department had instructed to sternly follow the guidelines issued by the govt. Talking about the Hijab controversy spreading in other districts, Primary Education Minister Nagesh said, "Even in Kundapura and Bhadravathi also they had done the same thing. Even our principal and school administration had spoken to parents and teachers. I had also spoken to them that they can't be allowed to attend the classes. If we are allowing them it is going to disturb the community"

Karnataka Government is firm in their decision that they will not allow either scarf/Hijab or Saffron Shawl. The government will also set up a committee to decide on the dress code of students post legal battle. Speaking on the issue, Minister Nagesh said, "Government had clear instruction that students should not follow anything else apart from uniform. Which has been prescribed by SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee) at the beginning of the academic year and the rule is existing since 1985. The rule was not introduced yesterday or the day before that. Government is very firm that we won't allow either Saffron Shawl or Scarf of the ladies. If they want to follow their religious practice, school is not the place for it. We were also supposed to set up the committee after reading the orders of other governments, but the case has gone to court now, one the verdict is will follow in that."

Meanwhile, two different writ petitions were filed at Karnataka High Court on the Hijab issue on grounds of the Right to freedom of Religion and the Right to Education. One of the petitions which were heard today and Advocate representing Karnataka govt led by advocate general had asked more time to file objections. Case adjourned to Tuesday, 8th of February.