K'taka Home Min Asserts Passage Of 'anti-conversion' Bill As MLA Alleges Mass Conversions

Taking stern action against the accusations of mass religious conversions occurring in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday announced that the state government will soon launch the anti-conversion law bill, just as some other BJP-ruled states did in the past.

Araga Jnanedra assured that the government is consulting the laws passed by different states under the ambit of ‘anti-conversion bill. Informing the press, he said, “We're planning to bring an anti-conversion Bill. Some states have already brought anti-conversion law; we will study them and we'll bring that bill.”

EX-Speaker KG Bopaiah and MLA Devanand have also expressed worry over Karnataka's purported surging religious conversions. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, taking cognizance of the issue highlighted by the legislators, advised the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led administration to address it and consider enacting a stringent anti-conversion law.

K’taka BJP MLA accuses over 20,000 converted in Chitradurga

The move comes after a BJP legislator from Chitradurga district alleged that his mother was brainwashed to convert to Christianity. MLA Goolihatti Shekhar alleged that over 20,000 people have been influenced to adopt Christianity and convert from their own religion.

The BJP MLA further said on the assembly floor on Tuesday, that the major religious conversions have occurred from Dalit & Muslim dominated areas. He alleged that 15,000-20,000 people have been converted in his constituency. He accused the Christian missionaries in the state of bribing and manipulating people in lieu of conversions.

Which states have adopted anti-conversion law?

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared earlier this month said that his government would crack down on forced religious conversions and love jihad operations in the state. Earlier, since 2020, around four states including -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have passed different versions of the 'anti-conversion law' as suggested by the respective state legislative assemblies.



Apart from this, several states have adopted laws against forced conversions in the past. Several states have passed the 'Freedom of Religion' law in the past to prohibit religious conversions by compulsion, deception, or bribery.

Eight states have “Freedom of Religion laws” in place, including, Gujarat (2003), Himachal Pradesh (2006 and 2019), Uttarakhand (2018) & Jharkhand (2017), Odisha (1967), Madhya Pradesh (1968), Arunachal Pradesh (1978), Chhattisgarh (2000 and 2006).

Image: ANI