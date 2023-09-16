K'taka: Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation Allows Installation Of Ganesha Idol At Idgah Maidan

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Friday permitted Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali, to install a Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan amidst the ongoing debate and controversy surrounding the installation of a Lord Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan.

The permission was granted in compliance with the order of the Karnataka High Court. Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi said that the permission was given as per the directions of the High Court.

Also, over 20 such organisations have urged the civic body to withhold permission for any celebrations at this location.

"As per the directions of the HC, we have permitted to celebrate the Ganesha festival in Idgah Maidan for three days as per our resolution," said Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi.

Ullagaddi also gave the permission letter to Sanjeev Badaskar, president, of Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali.

Karnataka HC rejected Muslim body's petition

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court rejected Muslim body Anjuman-e-Islam's petition seeking a stay on permission granted by the Dharwad Municipal Commissioner to certain Hindu groups for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah maidan in Hubbali-Dharwad.

Muslim body moved court

Anjuman-e-Islam had moved court after Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) cleared a resolution allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the ground. The HDMC resolution also permitted the installation of the Ganesh idol at the maidan. However, the permission has not been granted by the Municipal Commissioner, who took charge recently.

It is to be noted that last year, the Karnataka High Court allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to go ahead at the Idgah ground in Hubbali.

