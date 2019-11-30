Karnataka Minister Ensures Assistance To Family Of Mysuru Student Shot Dead In California

Karnataka Health and Family & Backward Classes Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu visited the family of the 25-year-old student from Mysuru who was shot dead in California by an unidentified assailant. The 25-year-old student identified as Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat was shot after he was going back home from his part-time job as a receptionist at a motel in San Bernardino on November 28. Abhishek was pursuing his master's in Computer Science at California University.

Sriramulu said, "Abhishek was studying and working there in US San Bernardino. He was working as a receptionist. As per the information given by his parents to me, he asked American customers to vacate the place due to timings. On this, they shot him." "I spoke to their parents, they wanted to go there for the final rights. His parents want to do his funeral in San Bernardino. But due to some technical problem in his brother's passport they couldn't move to the US," he said.

It has also been allegedly reported that the family members of the victim have been struggling to find a way to bring his mortal remains as all roads to San Bernardino have been cut off due to extreme weather. On this Sriramulu said, "In this regard, I will speak to Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi. I will make the necessary arrangements for his family to do his final rights. In this regard, we will also speak to the Ministry of External Affairs to make note of it and take action that such incidents should not happen in future."

Attacks against the Indian diaspora community aborad has become quite prevalent especially in the US. Three days ago, a 19-year-old Indian-American student was sexually assaulted and then strangulated to death in Chicago in a brutal murder that shocked the community in the US. Ruth George, originally hailing from Hyderabad was an honors student at the University of Illinois, and was found dead in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle in a campus garage on November 26.

(With Agency Inputs)

