K'taka Monk Murder: Jain Community Protests In Delhi, Demands Death Sentence For Accused

The Jain community staged a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 17, demanding the death sentence for the accused in the murder of Karnataka monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj. The protestors also called for a CBI inquiry into the gruesome incident that shocked the nation.

Gruesome murder in Belagavi: A community in mourning

The dismembered body parts of a Jain monk were found dumped in a borewell at a village in Belagavi district, Karnataka. The grisly discovery was made in Chikkodi taluk of the district, leaving the community in mourning. Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj, the victim, hailed from the Nandi Parvat Ashram in Hirekodi village, Belagavi.



Police investigation and arrests

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded by forming an investigation team and issuing directions to officials for a thorough probe. Subsequently, the police arrested Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the murder of the slain monk.

Outcry for justice: Protests across Karnataka

Members of the Jain community have taken to the streets across Karnataka, demanding justice for the slain monk. Protests were held in Koppal, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Dharwad, and Hassan, where thousands voiced their concerns and called for a fair and thorough investigation. Chikkodi in Belagavi district became a focal point of protests, with demonstrations condemning the "brutal" killing of the monk and demanding justice for the victim. The community also raised concerns about the safety and protection of their minority group.

Jain community's plea to national commission for minorities

The Jain community expressed its concern to the National Commission for Minorities, seeking a thorough investigation into the murder and demanding enhanced security for minorities in Karnataka. The community remains steadfast in its quest for justice for Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj. The Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Iqbal Singh Lalpura, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to assign the investigation to a senior officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, as the NCM believes the murder could be a conspiracy and should be probed at the highest level.



BJP's demand for CBI probe and assembly chaos

Opposition BJP legislators staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Karnataka legislature, demanding a CBI probe into the brutal murder of the Jain monk. They expressed concerns about the state's law and order situation and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. During the Assembly session on July 10, a ruckus broke out when BJP MLA Siddu Savadi alleged the involvement of ISIS in the murder, suggesting the handiwork of foreign terrorists. Congress minister Priyank Kharge refuted the claims, asserting that the investigation was on the right track.



Congress' trust in state police and Home Minister's stance

While the BJP continues to demand a CBI inquiry, the Congress has expressed confidence in the capabilities of the state police to handle the investigation, maintaining that the inquiry is progressing in the right direction. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara firmly ruled out handing over the investigation of the brutal murder of the Jain monk in Belagavi district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He expressed confidence in the efficiency of the state police and applauded the progress made in the case, highlighting the arrests that have been made so far. Despite the Home Minister's stance, the opposition BJP continued to insist on a CBI inquiry into the shocking murder of the Jain monk, voicing strong demands during the Legislative Assembly session and expressing apprehensions that the ongoing police inquiry might lead to a "cover-up."