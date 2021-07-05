K'taka Only State In South India That Prefers Regional Language As Medium Of Instruction

The Education Ministry of India released a report on Unified District Information System for Education Plus 2019-20 (UDISE+) which depicts the status of School Education in India. The report stated that while there was a 20% increase in the number of students in English medium schools in Karnataka, 53.5% of students prefer Kannada, the regional language as their medium of instruction. Karnataka and West Bengal are currently the only states in India where the majority of students prefer their education medium to be in their regional language instead of English. Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister for Education, and Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand posted the link to the report on his Twitter handle.

Other states and their preferences for education medium in schools

The report stated that while there was a 20% increase in the number of students in English medium schools in Karnataka, 53.5 per cent of students prefer Kannada, the regional language as their medium of instruction. Karnataka and West Bengal are currently the only states in India where the majority of students prefer their education medium to be in their regional language instead of English. 89.9% of students in West Bengal prefer their vernacular language for school education. Among south Indian states other than Karnataka, while there are a large number of students enrolled in schools that provide their regional language as their education medium, the majority of students prefer English medium classroom education. Kerala, with one of the highest literacy rates in the country, has only 34.8% of students in Malayalam – based schools. In Andhra Pradesh, 73.8% of children are studying in English medium.

Basic facilities in all schools

The report also revealed the schools largely lack basic facilities like electricity, toilets, books, computers etc. While only 39% of all schools have computers, a mere 22.3% of schools have access to the Internet. Electricity is available to 80.2% of schools in India, which showed an increase of 7% from last year's report.

