K'taka: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar To Hold Meet With MLAs Over Funding Concerns

Amid the ongoing difference in Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaih and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have scheduled a meeting with the state ministers and party MLAs of various districts on Monday to sort out the disagreements in the functioning of the government. The development came after Congress legislators alleged concerns over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies.

Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar will be holding talks with district-in-charge ministers of Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Ballari and Dharwad districts, sources revealed.

The meeting will be held in two phases:

Phase Time Districts Phase 1 11 AM to 2 PM Tumakuru, Yadgir and Chitradurga Phase 2 4 PM to 7 PM Bagalkot, Ballari and Dharwad

Notably, this will be the first meeting being held jointly by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and Delhi meet to iron out differences between ministers and legislators since the elections, which were held in May this year.

Internal conflict in Karnataka Congress

The internal conflict within the ruling Congress in Karnataka unearthed after several legislators raised their concerns over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and expressed their discontent fgollowing the allotment of funds in the Budget session of the state legislature. The MLAs questioned the Siddaramaiah-led government over the insufficient funds given to them to accomplish the constituency work.

Responding to the legislators' complaints, Deputy CM Shivakumar stated that the Congress government would face challenges in providing funds for development this year due to financial constraints arising from the commitments made under the five guarantees. However, Shivakumar later took a u-turn on his statement and said, "We have the budget."

"Karnataka is a very strong state. We have made plans, we are going to implement them. It is the land of Basavanna, we are going to implement whatever we said. Siddaramaiah has given a budget and every financial aspect has been kept ready. We are going to implement even after elections," he added.