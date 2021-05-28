KTR Flummoxed As Man Tags Him In Missing Biryani Leg-piece Complaint; Owaisi Can't Resist

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao was in for a pleasant surprise on Friday after a social media user complained of missing items in his Biryani order and tagged the TRS politician seeking help. Telangana Minister KTR, who has been active on social media in assisting COVID patients, was left flummoxed after a user - Thotakuri Raghupathi - tagged him on a social media post along with Zomato for not receiving Biryani with extra chicken masala and a leg piece. Replying to the user's tweet, a puzzled KTR asked why he was tagged in the post and what he expected the Telangana Minister to do.

Asaduddin Owaisi enters Biryani banter

However, it was not long before a banter began over Biryani as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi waded into the matter. Assuming a jovially sarcastic tone as apposed to his normally fiery avatar, Owaisi said that KTR & his team must immediately respond to resolve the Biryani blues of the user. Further, Owaisi commended KTR and his team for responding & providing medical assistance promptly to requests.

@KTRoffice must immediately respond 😀,must say that @MinisterKTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 28, 2021

Telangana's COVID situation

Telangana on Friday logged 3,527 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.71 lakh while the toll stood at 3,226 with 19 deaths, a government bulletin said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 519, followed by Nalgonda (218) and Khammam (215), the bulletin said.

The state has37,793 active cases and over 97,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,71,044 while with3,982being cured, the total recoveries were at5,30,025. Cumulatively, over 1.49 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over four lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 92.81 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the state government has issued showcause notices to as many as 64 hospitals after it received complaints against them.

The Telangana government on Thursday has issued 88 showcause notices to 64 private hospitals after receiving complaints from citizens regarding overcharging COVID patients for the treatment. The government has further set up a 48-hour deadline and asked the hospitals to respond on the notice or end up losing the license to treat the COVID patients. The task force committee is being headed by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.