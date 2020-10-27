KTR Inaugurates Homes Built Under Housing Scheme, Says 'focus On Allotment Transparency'

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, October 26 inaugurated houses built under the 2BHK- Dignity Housing scheme at three locations in Hyderabad. A total of 1152 double bedroom houses are constructed at a cost of Rs 95.58 crores by the state government for the needy, out of which 840 houses are constructed in Jiayaguda, 192 and 120 houses constructed in Godeke Kabar and Kattelmandi respectively.

'Transparency in house allotments'

"As per the aspiration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government is providing basic amenities like - drinking water, electricity and roads to the poor people. There will be transparency in the allotment of double bedroom houses. Facilities will be provided like in gated community" Ramarao said while speaking on the occasion.

'Anybody can verify the houses'

Ramarao further asserted that Rao is the only Chief Minister, who is giving Rs 1,01,116 towards Adabidda Pendli and 2BHK dignity housing to the poor in the entire country. Adding further he said the Telangana government is constructing one lakh houses in the city, stating that anybody can verify them. Castigating the previous government, the minister said that during the previous government regime since, 1985, 35 years back the then government claimed about 40 lakhs houses were built. If it is true, by this time everybody would have a house.

Furthermore, the state minister took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets praising the 2BHK Dignity housing scheme of Telangana govt that is aimed at providing homes to the needy free of cost. He said the construction of One Lakh houses in 111 locations across Hyderabad, with a project cost of Rs 9714 cr, is fast nearing completion. He further informed that the state government is undertaking beautification works around the 2BHK Dignity Housing sites by planting saplings and increasing green cover.

🏡The 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme of Telangana govt is one-of-its-kind initiative in the country aimed at providing houses for the poor at free of cost.



🏗️Construction of One Lakh houses in 111 locations across Hyd, with a project cost of Rs 9714 Cr, is fast nearing completion pic.twitter.com/ZJJNhqQpjH — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 26, 2020

🏠 Each house in the 2BHK dignity housing scheme of Telangana Govt has an area of 560 Sft with provision for 2 Bedrooms, Hall, Kitchen and 2 Toilets. pic.twitter.com/hM0XFbTsrO — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 26, 2020

🏙️The design of the houses meet the urban family requirements and has excellent community infrastructure like roads, drains, street lights, water supply, community hall, commercial center, etc. 🚰🛣️🛒 pic.twitter.com/KKDSgi1mcK — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 26, 2020

🌲The Telangana government is also undertaking beautification works around the 2BHK Dignity Housing sites by planting saplings and increasing green cover. 🌳🌴 pic.twitter.com/gqAzrG0Scf — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 26, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)