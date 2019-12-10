The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

KTS Tulsi Speaks On CAB, Says It Violates Article 14 Which Grants Right To Equality

General News

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi spoke about how the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is heavily based on religion and thereby violates Article 14, Right To Equality

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi spoke about how the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is heavily based on religion and thereby violates Article 14 which is Right To Equality as well as equal protection of the law. He has quotes previous judgments saying that the government needs to eliminate inequalities not create them. 

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG