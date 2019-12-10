KTS Tulsi Speaks On CAB, Says It Violates Article 14 Which Grants Right To Equality

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi spoke about how the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is heavily based on religion and thereby violates Article 14 which is Right To Equality as well as equal protection of the law. He has quotes previous judgments saying that the government needs to eliminate inequalities not create them.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.