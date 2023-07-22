Kuki Community Demands Separate State Administration Amid Violence In Manipur

Members of Kuki community staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, July 22 demanding resignation of some police officials and accountability of Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the gruesome Manipur molestation and gangrape incident. Student organisations SFI, AISA and DYFI also came in solidarity in support of the Kuki community and demanded extreme punishment for the perpetrators.

The protest by Manipur citizens doesn’t seem to come to an end as their demands are not yet met by both state government and Center. The protest staged by the Kuki community was joined by students, women and citizens of Manipur who are residing in the national capital.

Speaking to Republic TV, a student from Manipur, Joshua said, “This is very strange that one state is burning and in Delhi only politics is happening. No one is bothered about Manipur. All this erupted because of one fake rumour that Meitei women were raped by Kuki people.

He further said, ''On the basis of that fake rumour, a mob gathered at the police station and officials handed over the Kuki family to them. Manipur women and children are not even safe in police stations then how can they be safe in relief camps. We want the CM to resign, why is he still sitting on his chair? As the head of the state, he doesn't deserve to be CM. He should resign from his position."

"My family is in Churachandpur relief camp and everyday they are hearing gun fires. They are being threatened by Meiteis. Forces say they only act on the orders. The brutality is showering on Manipur and everyone is just silent. Today, we are at Jantar Mantar but we are also running #SaveManipur #SaveKuki campaign on social media. We don't know how much it will impact, but we want to make an effort," she added.

'The time has come for Kuki community to be given separate state administration'

Another woman from the Kuki community, Paul said, “The time has come that Kuki community should be given separate state administration. Lot of insurgents have entered Manipur and for all the clashes, only Kukis are made responsible. We are being treated as militants and that's very strange, we are the prime targets and all barbaric incidents are happening to us.”

Meanwhile, Rosy, a member of the Kuki community, said, “Right now, the internet is suspended in Manipur, so the actual turmoil and situation is not coming to light for the past 2.5 months. This is just one video, many such incidents have happened. Women are brutally thrashed and some women are killed with their entire house set on fire. My family is in Manipur, I can't sleep at night wondering what will happen the next moment. This communal violence has to come down and only 4 have been arrested, is this a joke? Is Manipur Police so incompetent that they can't till now relocate villagers. How many have gangraped and molestated those two victims.”