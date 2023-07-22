Kuki Community Protests In Delhi, Says ‘separate Administration Only Solution In Manipur’

With Manipur in the vicious grip of bloody ethnic conflict for almost three months now, the members of the Kuki community have been staging massive protests in New Delhi seeking safety of the people belonging to the community in the state. The protestors are demanding a ‘separate state’ calling it the only solution possible to restore peace in the Northeastern state which has seen almost 150 people killed and several others injured in the ethnic clashes in the state since early May 2023.

Over 100 demonstrators belonging to the Kuki community including students, doctors, teachers and youths, who are living in Delhi turned up for the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (July 22). With placards in their hands the protestors raised slogans and demanded death penalty for the rapists, while praying for the well-being of the victims. Many residents of Manipur, who were present at the protest site, became teary-eyed as they shared what they went through after watching videos of sexual and murderous assaults from Manipur.

The Kuki community also wants its voice to be heard in Parliament and is seeking action on their demands. The angry protestors also slammed elected representatives for indulging in politics on the alleged gangrape incidents in the state. The Kukis also announced that they would keep protesting everyday, till their voices are heard by the government.

Protestors demand President's rule in Manipur

Republic spoke to the protestors from the Kuki community at the protest site on Saturday. One of the protestor’s L Kamzamang said that women and even small children are being targeted by rampaging mobs across the state.

“The worst sufferers of the conflict are the women and the children. The video which shows the inhumane treatment and atrocities meted out to the two women in Manipur has shaken the conscience of the nation. The sufferings faced by the innocent tribal people in the state are unimaginable. In the light of the above facts, we are demanding the immediate imposition of the President's rule in Manipur, as the law and order has completely collapsed in the state and the tribals have lost complete faith in the N Biren Singh mighty government,” said Kamzamang.

“We also demand a review of the withdrawal of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) from valley districts of Manipur in wake of Meitei women, who are forcing the Indian Army to release dreaded Meitei terrorists. There should be a Supreme Court monitored special investigation team (SIT) led by a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to unravel the causes of violence and bring all perpetrators of violence to justice. The role of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, MP Sana Jaoba along with Arambai Tenggol and the Meitei Leepun should be thoroughly investigated. The chief of Meitei Leepun Pramot Singh should be arrested immediately for his involvement in the violence and threatening to annihilate the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo people,” Kamzamang asserted.

His views were echoed by Dr Mary Grace, who belongs to the Kuki-Zou community. She said, "It is a very sad state. We are living in fear and with the recent turn of events, we are now very sure that the government of India doesn't treat Manipur as a part of India. Manipur has been burning for the past more than two and half months and the visuals of the incidents which are coming from Manipur are very horrifying. We are afraid of what can happen to the women and children of Kukis. We have been targeted since day one of the violence."

"The narrative was set up in the entire country that it is the Kuki community which instigated the violence, but the reality is far from the truth. Now, the reality is in public which says that the Kuki community is the only one facing bloodshed in Manipur. We are being beaten up, we are being thrashed and the recent video is just one example. There are more such videos which are still not in public domain as the internet has been suspended in the state. Our families are there in Manipur and they are sheltered in relief camps. Even the relief camps are in much worse condition. The Government of India has to understand that physically and geographically we are different from Meiteis. This demand is long pending and now apart from a separate state there seems to be no other solution to the end of this problem.”

Margaret and Boicy, both students of Delhi University said, “We have come far from our homes in Manipur so that we can get a good education. But, seeing our state burning saddens us. We are in immense shock and at present we don't need the solidarity support of the country. What we need is the solution to restore peace and to stop the violence which is pertaining every day in Manipur. All the parliamentarians are in Delhi, but not a single one has spoken about the solution of Manipur. If you speak about justice then speak about our demands and talk about the solution. Discussions have been happening for the past couple of months, delegations visited and assured us, political parties got their agenda fulfilled by getting photos clicked, and now what? Even the MLAs, who are from the Kuki community seem to be spineless. They only once came to Delhi and met the Union Home Minister, but no solution was given to the problem.”

“We couldn't even complete watching the video, since it was so horrifying. It was so barbaric that every moment the only thought which came to our mind was, what will happen to other women and our friends living in Manipur. Our parents don't want us to go back to Manipur. Our capital city is no more Imphal, it is Meiteipur now. We thought CM Biren Singh is like our father and he will treat both the Kuki and Meitei equally like his children. We treated Meiteis as our siblings, but we were in illusion. The reality is that the Manipur CM himself wants that the communities should keep fighting and peace should not prevail in the state,” both the students from Manipur stated.