Kulbhushan Jadhav Being Denied Unimpeded, Unhindered Consular Access By Pakistan: India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday broke its silence on Pakistan enacting into law the Right of Review and Reconsideration Bill as mandated by the International Court of Justice, saying that it did not create the machinery for an effective review and reconsideration in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pointing out that Pakistan continued to deny unimpeded and unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the MEA said that the Imran Khan-led government had failed to create an atmosphere in which a fair trial can be conducted.

"India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to abide by the letter and spirit of the ICJ judgement," MEA stated in the release. The release comes after the joint session of the Pakistan Parliament passed the International Court of Justice - Review and Reconsideration Bill, 2021. The Bill now an Act is on the same lines as an ordinance issued last year by the Pakistan government to facilitate Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to appeal against the death sentence given to him for alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities.

We have seen reports of Pakistan enacting into law the earlier ordinance that was ostensibly enacted to bring into effect the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA pic.twitter.com/gBqQqBntjZ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Involved in business dealings in Iran, retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. His case came to light after the Pakistan Army released a video where is seen giving a coerced confession on camera. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve represented the country at The Hague.

In its judgment dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's death sentence until the review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction are completed. Furthermore, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav. In response, Pakistan promulgated the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 permitting the review of a military court's decision at the Islamabad HC.

At present, the Islamabad HC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is hearing the petition filed by Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav. In a hearing in relation to the same on October 5, the bench allowed India more time to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav.