Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA Calls Out Pak Over ICJ Bill, Says 'address The Shortcomings' 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday called out Pakistan to address the shortcomings of the recently passed ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020 which allows the right of appeal to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan's National Assembly on June 10 adopted a bill to give the right of appeal to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been locked in a Pakistani jail on charges of espionage and terrorism ever since his sham abduction from Chabhahar in Iran where he was working as a privateer.

MEA calls out Pakistan over shortcomings in the ICJ Bill

The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) during the press conference called out Pakistan over the shortcomings of the recently passed ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during the press conference said, "We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the shortcoming in the Bill (ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020 passed by Pakistan National Assembly) and to comply with the judgements of the ICJ in letter and spirit."

What are the Shortcomings in the ICJ Bill as per MEA?

During the press conference, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said the bill has a provision for inviting the municipal court to decide whether any prejudice has been caused to Jadhav on account of the failure to provide consular access in accordance with a verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said the municipal court cannot be the arbiter of whether the State has fulfilled its obligation under international law. Bagchi also called upon the neighbouring country to comply with the judgment of the ICJ in the case relating to Jadhav.

Row over Kulbhushan Jadhav bill in Pakistan

Introduced in the light of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020, allows a foreign national to challenge a military court's order in any High Court of Pakistan either himself or through a consular officer of his country's mission.

The Foreign Minister's statement comes amid the strong protest by the Opposition against the Imran Khan-led government over the aforesaid legislation. As the bill was being deliberated, the opposition parliamentarians gathered in front of the Speaker's dais and raised slogans such as "Modi's friend is a traitor". Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi especially came under fire after he claimed that the opposition was toeing the "Indian agenda" by opposing the bill.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Law Minister Farogh Nasim has maintained that the bill was being passed in light of the verdict of the International Court of Justice claiming that India was looking at approaching the UN Security Council and initiating contempt proceedings in the ICJ against Pakistan. Notably, Qureshi's latest appeal to the Opposition holds significance for the bill since it will only become a law once it is cleared in Pakistan's Upper House- Senate where the opposition has a majority.

