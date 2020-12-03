Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA Rubbishes Lawyer's Claim Of Diplomat Appearing In Pak Court

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday refuted the claim that India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was ready to appear before the Islamabad High Court in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Shahnawaz Noon, the counsel of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad reportedly told the court on Tuesday that Ahluwalia would explain the country's stance over the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava clarified that Noon had not been authorized to appear for the retired Indian naval officer.

He added that Noon was the counsel for Mohammed Ismail, an Indian prisoner who continues to languish in jail despite serving his prison term. Maintaining that the lawyer's statements are in contravention of the country's stance in the Jadhav case, Srivastava contended that the former was coerced by the Pakistani establishment. Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson stressed that Pakistan was yet to address the core issues such as making available relevant documents and providing unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Jadhav.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "Pakistan is trying to link the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav to another case. And to give you a background, in routine consular practice, Mr.Shahnawaz Noon was selected to appear for our High Commission in this case for the release and repatriation of an Indian prisoner by the name of Mr.Mohammed Ismail who has completed his sentence but continues to be in jail in Pakistan. However, during the proceedings of the case of Mr.Ismail, the Pakistani Attorney General raised the matter pertaining to Shri Jadhav. And Mr. Noon is reported to have made those statements about our CDA which are not true and they are in contravention of our stance in this case."

He added, "It appears that he acted under the pressure of the Pakistani establishment to make such statements for which he has no authorization. Mr.Noon has therefore misrepresented the position of our High Commission. He was clearly told by our High Commission that he had no authority to represent either government of India or Kulbhushan Jadhav. And our mission in Islamabad has written to Mr. Noon that he has no authority to represent Mr. Jadhav and to suggest that the Indian CDA would appear in the court."

Jadhav's illegal incarceration in Pakistan

Jadhav who had business dealings in Iran was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its judgment dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's death sentence until the review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction are completed. Furthermore, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav. Subsequently, Pakistan promulgated the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020 permitting the review of a military court's decision at the Islamabad HC.

