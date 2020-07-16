Kulbhushan Jadhav Consular Access: MEA Rebuts Pak Claim; Say Yet To Hear From Officials

Minutes after the Pakistan Foreign Ministry claimed that India was provided unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Ministry of External Affairs refused to confirm this development. Maintaining that Indian officials had proceeded for the meeting with Jadhav based on the assurances provided by the Pakistani authorities, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava revealed that they were yet to submit their report in this regard. According to him, more details would be disclosed after assessing the report.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "You know that we have been requesting for unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access for consular access to him. And on the basis of assurances provided, our officials have proceeded for the meeting today. We are yet to hear from them. They are yet to provide us a report. And once we assess the situation based on their report, we will provide our comments."

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry stated that two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav at 3 pm. It reiterated Pakistan's commitment to implement the ICJ verdict dated July 17, 2019. At the same time, it expressed hope that India would cooperate with the Pakistani judiciary to give full effect to the aforesaid judgment. In its verdict, the ICJ had asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence was stayed until the completion of this process and Pakistan was directed to provide consular access to India.

Pakistan's claim busted

Speaking at a press conference arranged by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on July 8, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court despite being invited by the Pakistani authorities to do so on June 17. He added that Jadhav had instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition. Subsequently, the Ministry of External Affairs lashed out at Pakistan for coercing Kulbhushan Jadhav to refuse to file a review in his case. Maintaining that Pakistan's latest claim on Jadhav was a continuation of the farce in play for the last 4 years, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India had been repeatedly denied free and unimpeded access to the retired Indian Naval officer.

